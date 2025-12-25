Big Think

Big Think

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Yeazel's avatar
John Yeazel
18h

Kudo’s to the writer who wrote this very readable post. She made complex concepts much easier to begin to try to understand. I always try to applaude those who have this ability. It makes reading so much more enjoyable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Phil Nadel's avatar
Phil Nadel
1d

Fantastic, eye-opening, balanced articles. Kudos, Rachel! Well done and much appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture