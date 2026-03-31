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Mercedez Lopez's avatar
Mercedez Lopez
2h

What a beautifully uncomfortable piece.

Andrey names the paradox without fully sitting in it: we are being asked to prove our humanity to systems built by humans, for humans, now running humans. The Turing Test didn't fail — it inverted. We're the ones in the box now.

The three paths he offers are real, but each one carries a hidden cost he acknowledges honestly: IDs risk surveillance, effort risks performance, and flaws risk valorizing dysfunction. What he doesn't say — but implies — is that all three are forms of legibility to the machine, not expressions of selfhood to each other.

The deeper question isn't how do we prove we're human to algorithms? It's why have we agreed that algorithms get to decide?

Left Shark wasn't proof of humanity. Left Shark was a reminder that presence leaks through. You can't perform that kind of alive-ness. You can only be it — and then someone notices.

Maybe that's the fourth method he didn't write: stop performing humanity and just live it loudly enough that it bleeds into the digital record. The proof won't be in the ID, the effort, or the flaw. It'll be in the irreducibility. That's the thing that doesn't compress cleanly into a training set.

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richard j turchetti's avatar
richard j turchetti
1h

Andrey MIr....You misquoted in quotation marks, the words of Diogenes which wholly changes its meaning . The correct quote is "I am searching for an HONEST man"....I assumed it was likely a mistake by the printer and you'd appreciate this correction.

I enjoyed your work regardless...Thanks.

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