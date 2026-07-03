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Scott Lyons's avatar
Scott Lyons
1hEdited

I appreciate the range of topics in these featured nonfiction books. This was very timely for me in my search for my next good read. Thanks!

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Roslyn Frankl's avatar
Roslyn Frankl
6m

Jesus was quoting the Old Testament, Leviticus 19.

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