Mark Seeking Truer Info
5h

We are living some of this sci-fi. One of the key aspects of Brave New World is in the description: humans are "pharmaceutically anesthetized to passively uphold an authoritarian ruling order–all at the cost of our freedom, full humanity, and perhaps also our souls."

If you look at Covid first created in a lab (most likely), then people were forced to take vaccines and boosters over and over again even though they arguably never worked and increased cancer rates and turbo cancers 16% or more according to some researchers. Add in SSRI's, ADHD meds and so on that people are hooked to and anesthetized. I'd say we are partially living in the Brave New World with the only way to counteract this dystopian future is through MAHA.

Alan Reyes M.D.
1h

The Culture novels are a dystopian story. The dystopia is just ironic and subtle. Many of the Culture books including the first, "Consider Phlebus" deal with the discord between the Culture and other societies who totally reject that it is better to have everything material at the cost of life control and purpose. Banks was a Socialist who as his Culture series progressed wrote more and more directly on the rejection of post-scarcity Socialism as an end in itself. He wrote of the Culture Minds having their own type of material scarcity so that there was a heirarchy in the Culture that existed and worked and even schemed and competed . The post-scarcity materialism was the drug- for the uninvolved -which was then reflected in the literal drug glands available to be used inside the Culture's biologic 'pets'.

