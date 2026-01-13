Big Think

Peter Jansen
1d

Fascinating find.

The confirmation of the TAF1 structure adds to the 'Göbekli Tepe' effect—proving that hunter-gatherers were capable of massive engineering projects long before farming.

However, I’d challenge the 'Legend of Ys' connection. The gap between this wall (5500 BC) and the Ys legend (Medieval) is larger than the gap between the Pyramids and the iPhone.

The romantic story of a 'Lost Palace' actually diminishes the real genius here: This wasn't a vanity project for a King; it was a massive, industrial-scale food engine built by 'nomads.' The truth—that they were engineers, not just wanderers—is cooler than the myth.

Tyler Sayles
18h

most excitingly I get to relisten to one of the best albums ever produced, Ys by Joanna Newsom

https://weareunderused.substack.com/p/joanna-newsom-ys

