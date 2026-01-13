LIDAR-generated map of the seabed west of Sein Island, showing the 7,000-years-old submarine wall (TAF1) that is the largest underwater structure ever discovered in France. (Credit: Submerged Stone Structures in the Far West of Europe During the Mesolithic/Neolithic Transition (Sein Island, Brittany, France), by Yves Fouquet et al., International Journal of Nautical Archaeology – CC BY-SA 4.0)

By Frank Jacobs

“This can’t be natural,” thought Yves Fouquet.

The geologist was studying a newly produced undersea depth chart, generated with LIDAR technology, for the waters off Finistère — the jagged western tip of France, where the land pushes stubbornly into the Atlantic. What caught his eye was a ruler-straight line, 120 meters (394 feet) long, cutting cleanly across an underwater valley.

Nature, as a rule, doesn’t do straight lines.

Fouquet’s hunch proved correct, though confirmation had to wait until the following winter, when seaweed die-off had created visibility. That seasonal window allowed marine archaeologists to dive into the cold, choppy waters just off the tiny Breton island of Sein, and map what lay below.

Nine meters (30 feet) beneath the waves, they found it: a vast, man-made stone wall, averaging 20 meters (66 feet) wide and two meters (6.6 feet) tall.

Sein is a small (0.22 sq mi, 0.58 km2) island, but with a long and distinguished history. Once the site of a druidic oracle, it was praised by Charles de Gaulle, leader of the Free French during World War II, as constituting “a quarter of France”. ( Credit : Mathieu Rivrin/Getty Images)

The structure consists of some 60 massive granite monoliths, set directly onto the bedrock in pairs at regular intervals. Smaller slabs and packing stones fill in the gaps, locking the whole into a single, deliberate construction. With an estimated total mass of around 3,300 tons, this is the largest underwater structure ever discovered in France.

The team named it TAF1, after Toul ar Fot, the Breton term for this stretch of sea (in English: “Hole of the Wave.”)

TAF1 is not just massive; it’s ancient as well. By reconstructing ancient shorelines, researchers dated the wall to between 5,800 and 5,300 B.C. That’s centuries older than Stonehenge, and millennia older than the pyramids of Giza.

At the time, sea levels were lower than today’s, but rising rapidly as the last Ice Age loosened its grip. That environmental pressure may explain why the wall was built.

One hypothesis sees TAF1 as a defensive dyke, intended to shield shoreline settlements from encroaching seas. Some prehistoric master planner may have attempted to freeze the coastline in stone — a bold, if ultimately futile effort. The ocean eventually redrew the map anyway, casually waltzing over this forgotten and equally ineffective precursor to France’s infamous Maginot Line.

Map showing the position of Sein Island in relation to Brittany and France (insets bottom left), and the location of the study area west of Sein, in the Sein Causeway (main map). In the northeast of the main map is the Bay of Douarnenez, the traditional location of the Sunken City of Ys. ( Credit : Submerged Stone Structures in the Far West of Europe During the Mesolithic/Neolithic Transition (Sein Island, Brittany, France), by Yves Fouquet et al., International Journal of Nautical Archaeology – CC BY-SA 4.0)

Another theory places the wall squarely in the tidal zone, interpreting it as a fish trap. As the tide receded, fish would be funneled and corralled by nets, branches, and wooden frameworks strung between the standing stones.

Either way, the scale of the project speaks volumes. Quarrying, transporting, and positioning multi-ton monoliths would have required careful planning, technical skill, social organization — and, no doubt, a few choice prehistoric expletives. These were hunter-gatherers, yes, but clearly not simple ones.

What’s more, TAF1 is not an isolated oddity. The surrounding seabed contains at least a dozen smaller stone walls, narrower and more sinuous, perhaps designed to channel water, fish, or wildlife. Together, they suggest a landscape deliberately engineered for long-term use.

The dating places the site firmly in the late Mesolithic, a period when Europe was still dominated by nomadic hunter-gatherers. Yet the construction of TAF1 hints at communities already transitioning toward permanent settlement, even before agriculture took hold.

Writing in the December issue of the International Journal of Nautical Archaeology, the researchers note a striking parallel: the paired monoliths of TAF1 resemble the paired standing stones dotting Brittany’s on-shore landscape. Crucially, the underwater stones predate their terrestrial counterparts by centuries.

That implies a transfer of knowledge: techniques of megalithic construction developed by Mesolithic hunter-gatherers must have been passed on to the early Neolithic farming societies that ultimately replaced them.

Divers inspecting the submarine wall, with the monoliths around which it was built clearly visible. ( Credit : Submerged Stone Structures in the Far West of Europe During the Mesolithic/Neolithic Transition (Sein Island, Brittany, France), by Yves Fouquet et al., International Journal of Nautical Archaeology – CC BY-SA 4.0)

Straying from science into folklore, the IJNA article hints at another incredible transmission of knowledge.

Hinting that TAF1 may be linked in some way to persistent local legends of a city lost beneath the waves, the article suggests that “the abandonment of a territory developed by a highly structured society has become deeply rooted in people’s memories.”

It’s possible, the article goes on, that “the submersion caused by the rapid rise in sea level, followed by the abandonment of fishing structures, protective works, and habitation sites, must have left a lasting impression.”

Over generations, that memory may have hardened into myth. That myth could be the legend of Ys.

Tradition places that sunken city beneath the Bay of Douarnenez, just 10 km (6 mi) east of Sein. Ys was said to be fabulously wealthy, ruled by King Gradlon from a palace of marble, cedar, and gold. A great dyke protected the city from the sea, sealed by a single gate opened only at low tide to let in ships.

The king alone possessed the key. His daughter Dahut, variously portrayed as reckless, sinful, or evil, stole the key to admit her lover. Her timing could not have been worse. The sea surged in, drowning the city and all its inhabitants but Gradlon, who escaped on horseback after being warned by a saint.

Fleeing on horseback, the loving father took his daughter along. Then a voice commanded him to cast her off to save himself. Dahut fell into the waves and was transformed into a mermaid, condemned to haunt the waters off Finistère, luring sailors to their doom with her sad songs.

Divers have found no trace of a drowned metropolis landward of TAF1. If the legend of Ys preserves a distant memory of real inundation, the city itself may be a narrative embellishment, a dramatic flourish added to ensure the story survived.

True or not, Ys has proven immensely fertile ground for Breton and French culture, inspiring centuries of poems, novels, paintings, plays, and music. Claude Debussy’s La cathédrale engloutie (“The Sunken Cathedral”) evokes one version of the tale, in which the cathedral bells of Ys still toll beneath the waves.

Myths come easily to this corner of Brittany, long contested between land and sea — and long regarded as a Celtic “thin place,” suspended between heaven and earth. Its liminal nature is inscribed in the very name of the local département: Finistère means “World’s End.”

An overview of all the man-made structures discovered below the waves west of Sein island, in areas known as Toul ar Fot (TAF) and Yan ar Gall (YAG). ( Credit : Submerged Stone Structures in the Far West of Europe During the Mesolithic/Neolithic Transition (Sein Island, Brittany, France), by Yves Fouquet et al., International Journal of Nautical Archaeology – CC BY-SA 4.0)

The tiny island of Sein, nearest dry land to TAF1, has accumulated its own extraordinary lore.

The first-century Roman geographer Pomponius Mela claimed it was home to an oracle staffed by nine virgin druidesses who could heal the sick, speak with the dead, and whip up storms.

Frequently flooded and surrounded by the treacherous reefs of the so-called Chaussée de Sein (“Sein Causeway”), the island has seen countless ships wrecked, hence the saying: Qui voit Sein, voit sa fin (“See Sein, and you’re done for”).

Historically, the island’s women – traditionally dressed in black in perpetual mourning for men lost at sea — were held responsible for those shipwrecks: they were said to practice witchcraft to lure sailors ashore. Their non-drowned menfolk, meanwhile, often survived by salvaging those very shipwrecks.

During World War II, every able-bodied man on Sein sailed for Britain to join the Free French. Inspecting his first volunteers at Olympia Hall in London, Charles de Gaulle reportedly remarked: “Sein is a quarter of France.” The island is the only place in France to have lost more men in the Second World War than in the First, earning it three military distinctions and making it the most decorated commune in the country.

At the urging of St Winwaloe (left), King Gradlon (right) throws his daughter Dahut (middle) into the sea. ( Credit : Flight of King Gradlon, c. 1884, by Évariste Luminais – public domain).

If the submarine wall off Sein truly is a remnant of the fabled city of Ys, then perhaps the area’s tallest tale is yet to be told. A Breton proverb holds: Pa vo beuzet Paris, ec’h adsavo Ker Is — “When Paris is submerged, the city of Ys will rise again.”

Whether or not the French capital does slip beneath the Seine, the discovery of TAF1 is already reshaping Europe’s prehistoric map. It shows that coastal communities were building complex stone structures centuries before the earliest known megaliths on land.

It also hints at how much of humanity’s deep past still lies offshore, erased from sight but not from history, waiting for better tools, sharper maps, and perhaps a few old legends to guide us back to it.

For more, here’s the original article: Submerged Stone Structures in the Far West of Europe During the Mesolithic/Neolithic Transition (Sein Island, Brittany, France).

Strange Maps #1283

