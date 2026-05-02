A history of music and life on earth

Music is at least a million years older than language, yet we still see it solely through the lens of entertainment. Professor Michael Spitzer argues it’s something closer to a biological system, one that was shaping the human body long before we had words for what we were feeling.
Why does a chord you’ve never heard before make you want to cry? Why do b…
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