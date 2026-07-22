A negotiation expert on how to navigate emotionally charged conflicts

Learn from the world’s biggest thinkers.

Introducing our latest Big Think Class.

How to negotiate mutually beneficial outcomes while attending thoughtfully to relationships

Heated conflicts pop up everywhere in life, and work is no exception. So how do you work through them in a way that actually benefits everyone without torching your relationships? Professor and negotiation expert Dan Shapiro shares the importance of really listening to the other person, getting honest about what's driving you, dealing with the hurt that's there, and asking questions you genuinely want answers to.

He also points out that it’s important to acknowledge unconscious forces that can trip us up without us even realizing it. If we take a hard look at the patterns we keep repeating and notice when our sense of self feels threatened, we'll be in much better shape to handle disagreements and patch things up with the people who matter to us.

Learning objectives: