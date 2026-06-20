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A neuroscientist’s guide to memory & protecting your brain

Neuroscientist Lisa Genova explains how to protect your brain against Alzheimer's and the science of forgetting.
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Big Think
Jun 20, 2026
∙ Paid

A retired Japanese engineer once memorized pi to over 111,000 digits using nothing but storytelling and visualization. He also forgot his wife’s birthday that same year. Neuroscientist Lisa Genova uses this contradiction to dispel a persistent collective fear: that ordinary forgetting is an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s.

About the speaker: Lisa Genov…

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