The Big Think Consciousness Issue (composition: Michael Goesele)

There’s an old bit of advice that says you should never be the smartest person in the room — if you are, you probably won’t learn much. I have zero problem saying this is easy for me at Big Think. I work with some of the smartest people I’ve ever met, and I have the luxury of being able to bug them with questions (and article assignments!) whenever I’m curious about something, like:

Would alien space travel really be limited by the speed of light? I can ask astrophysicist Ethan Siegel, Big Think’s Starts With A Bang columnist, and he’ll get to the bottom of it.

Or what does a philosopher make of one of the most revolting thought experiments I’ve ever heard? I can speak with Jonny Thomson, our Mini Philosophy columnist.

Or what’s happening in your brain when you hit a wall in a creative project? I can reach out to neuroscientist Rachel Barr, who explained why our best ideas often come after our worst.

It’s not their raw intelligence that makes working with Big Think’s writers and editors so satisfying. It’s how their work feels so refreshing compared to the barrage of stories on my feed every day — the hot takes, tribal politics, and headlines crafted to conjure maximum outrage.

Big Think doesn’t bog you down in all that. We aim to be curious, open, and thoughtful, bringing you fresh perspectives on the biggest ideas shaping our world, whether in science, philosophy, business, technology, or culture. And we strive to do it in a way that’s smart, deep, and never pretentious.

Big Think is aiming even higher in 2026. We’re planning ambitious longform reporting, quarterly print issues, live events, new columns, and more of the in-depth interviews you’ve come to expect from us.

We can’t do this right if we’re beholden to the whims of advertisers and algorithms. We want to report to you, the reader. So we’re launching a membership program — one that not only unlocks a paywall but welcomes you into a home for people who value deep ideas over outrage and partisan hackery.

SEE MEMBERSHIP OPTIONS

Here’s a peek at what you’ll get:

Print magazines: We’ll mail you four print magazines per year, each centered on a theme (such as consciousness, which was the theme of our first print issue in Summer 2025). Think of each issue as a collectible that features longform reporting, op-eds, interviews with the world’s leading experts, and stunning artwork.

Classes taught by the world’s biggest thinkers: You’ll get access to our Big Think Class library, where you can learn directly from more than 100 global experts in psychology, AI, leadership, philosophy, and more. Check out a few example classes where the first lesson is free:

Ad-free reading and viewing: Nobody likes ads, especially when you’re trying to immerse yourself in a longform video or article. Becoming a member lets us continue producing great stuff while you enjoy it in the way it was meant to be viewed.

Early access to Big Think Interviews: Our members will get full access to new episodes of our flagship interview show before anyone else.

Invitations and perks for live events: Big Think has put on a handful of incredible in-person events over the past few years, and we intend to do many more. Our members will get early access to all events, exclusive invites to our salons and event recordings, and on-site perks like free drinks and priority seating.

And much more: We’re already thinking about new ways to grow the Big Think community and enable members to get involved, such as allowing commenting on articles, livestreaming expert-led conversations, and facilitating interactions with our writers and world-class experts.

Big Think was built on the belief that ideas matter. The world is complex, and easy answers are rare — but with curiosity, open minds, and honest conversation, it becomes navigable.

If you value our work — if it challenges you and expands your worldview — consider becoming a member. In a fractured and unpredictable media landscape, this is how we want to stay independent and ambitious: By establishing a direct line to you.

Want to help shape the next decade at Big Think? Click here to see our membership options. Signing up now will grant you instant access to the features above, and it’ll put you on our mailing list to receive our next print magazine — The Resilience Issue — this spring. You’ll also be able to check out our upcoming class with Simon Sinek on the kind of leadership people actually want to follow.



Much more to come,

Stephen