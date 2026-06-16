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Homo Viator's avatar
Homo Viator
6h

Otwarty umysł jest cenny. Jeszcze cenniejsza jest umiejętność odróżnienia ciekawości od łatwowierności.

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Jay Rowland's avatar
Jay Rowland
6h

I wonder how this scale will shift as AI generated images become harder to spot. Once we hit the point where it’s impossible to discern the difference between real and fake (and, given that people are used to grainy or zoomed out images of UAPs, we may be there already), it seems like we have no choice but to devalue photos/videos. How does that change the scoring system?

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