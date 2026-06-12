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Benjamin Nieß 𓅭's avatar
Benjamin Nieß 𓅭
5h

I’m a sucker for timelines https://miro.com/app/board/uXjVLgNb500=/?share_link_id=365498252448

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SplittingPrejudicesNotAtoms's avatar
SplittingPrejudicesNotAtoms
6h

NOPE! It reveals our understanding / working model of its history.

Think big, and respect your contexts, limitations, and biases.

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