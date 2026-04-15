A Wall Street veteran’s guide to managing your reputation

Learn from the world’s biggest thinkers.

Introducing our latest Big Think Class.

How to shape how people see you at work

People engage with you based on their perception of who you are, not the reality. This can put you at a competitive disadvantage. Some people hide their authentic self, but sharing aspects of it allows you to connect.

Consider how you want to be talked about and ensure that it’s authentic to your real self. Don’t set yourself up to play someone you’re not. In this class, you’ll learn how to bring “all of you” to the table, connect with others intentionally, establish your credibility, and build a strong, authentic executive presence.

Learning objectives:

Take ownership of your image.

Embrace facets of your authentic self.

Connect with others intentionally.

Own your sense of belonging.

Signal credibility.

Lead by example.

Lessons

Lesson 1: Shaping How You’re Perceived

Lesson 2: 3 Keys to Bringing “All of You” Into Any Environment

Lesson 3: 4 Ways to Establish Your Credibility

Lesson 4: What It Takes to Show Up Like a LEADER

Watch all lessons below »