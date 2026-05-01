Big Think

Big Think

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Jones's avatar
Bruce Jones
8h

I don't know for sure, but I think the phone company (BELL) had nearly as many incomprehensible acronyms :-)

Reply
Share
Durgadas P Kasbekar's avatar
Durgadas P Kasbekar
2h

Aid for coining really odd names for your mission (ACRONYM)

(by Vijay Mahajan)

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture