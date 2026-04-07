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George's avatar
George
11h

This seems very true in the UK, too (the car park picture is familiar, and our favourite family game in the car is spotting rare pink / yellow / green cars).

But while there are lots of mention of "the world" and "global" (not least in the headline), this seems to be almost entirely about the US... American culture is of course pervasive in much of the world (eg the example here of Apple laptops), but is this truly a global / worldwide trend?

Perhaps it's partly due to the monochromatic tendency of Western civilisation that overseas trips can seem so vibrant and colourful?

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Sonja's avatar
Sonja
8h

The year before the Palisades Fire (house survived - roof sprinkler system) we painted our home in what I called “Sedona colors”: a dark yellow with brick red trim. Our friends from other countries loved med it, most neighbors, not so much until one put up a bright blue fence. Our little corner is much cheerier as our neighborhood rebuilds.

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