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Jay Rowland's avatar
Jay Rowland
11h

It’s so interesting that even with the wealth and powerful concentrated in such few (mostly coastal) cities, the literature that tells the American story happens so far away.

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Scott Traffas's avatar
Scott Traffas
10h

PKD's A Scanner Darkly points to LA, but it was definitely set in Marin County (north of the Golden Gate Bridge.)

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