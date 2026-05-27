Learn from the world’s biggest thinkers.

Introducing our latest Big Think Class.

Pay attention to your attention

Does this sound familiar? You make mistakes you shouldn’t have and then dwell on them for hours. When you try to work, you can’t go five minutes without checking your texts, dreading some future engagement, or walking into another room to check on…something.

You’re not alone. According to neuroscientist Amishi Jha, we’re living in a crisis of attention. Attention is key to solving problems, regulating emotions, and connecting with others. But our minds have evolved to wander. So how do we focus them when required? In this Big Think Class, Jha teaches you how to strengthen your attention, reclaim your focus, and live more fully.

Watch the first lesson free

Learning objectives:

Establish a daily mindfulness regimen.

Train yourself to notice “mind-wandering” and redirect your focus.

Optimize your working memory.

Cultivate your meta-awareness.

Listen mindfully.

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Lessons:

MEMBERS-ONLY CLASS

According to neuroscientist Amishi Jha, we’re living in a crisis of attention. In this video lesson, she explains why that is and how meta-awareness can help you get your focus back.

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In this video lesson, Jha explains how you can cultivate your mental fitness in just 12 minutes a day — less time than it takes to exercise your body!

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In this video lesson, Jha explores how we use three systems of attention to do everything from problem-solving to engaged listening.

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In this video lesson, Jha explains how the brain processes information to focus your attention and warns about the dangers of “mind-wandering.”

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In this video lesson, Jha demonstrates how to enhance your ability to recognize when your mind is starting to wander and redirect its focus by utilizing her Breath Awareness Practice.

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In this video lesson, Jha describes how to cultivate an awareness of your attention so you can avoid overcrowding your mental whiteboard with thoughts and emotions that aren’t relevant to your current context.

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In this video lesson, Jha leads you through her Body Scan Practice, an exercise designed to help you optimize your working memory. The Body Scan Practice allows you to better understand the embodied aspect of your attention.

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In this video lesson, Jha explains how you can monitor the contents of your mind to prevent yourself from getting caught up in your thoughts, emotions, and sensations.

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In this video lesson, Jha demonstrates how to become more aware of your mind’s contents and processes by utilizing her River of Thought Practice.

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In this video lesson, Jha demonstrates how to become more aware of your attention to optimize your ability to listen.

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