Derek Sakakura
This whole narrative is amazing -- especially for this age of beginning AI. What especially hits home for me is how this modeling of the "counterintuitive" patterns in minds are found because of how the data is presented in a way that highlights the consistent counterintuitive presence across species.

I've been feeling that modern, corporate/government driven science (the bulk of money driven research) is often pointed towards confirmation bias, or at best, the clear binary of Right/Wrong.

This article somehow eases my own concerns about people often seem to be judging AI before even exploring (or the exploration, itself!) how much more impactful it could become when we aren't driven so clearly by our assumptions and biases... (But maybe that's part of where the fear comes from? What if AI is much more than we assume?)

"Give the system (human, bird, AI, etc) enough structural integrity, don’t force it to act like a spreadsheet with vibes, and it starts surfacing patterns that human confirmation bias would have edited out. Not “the AI is magical,” but: it inhabits a different geometry of attention, so it notices different things."

This is a beautiful thought piece that I appreciate! Thank you for sharing!

Andrea Hiott
Great study! Still, the computational model did not discover these, the scientists were able to notice them through the model. This is an important difference.

