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Dan Carlin on the myth of a shared reality

In conversation with Kmele Foster, Dan Carlin unpacks the myth of shared reality, the erosion of society, and the history that preceded it.
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Big Think
Jul 05, 2026
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Dan Carlin has spent decades explaining history’s collapses. Now he’s watching one happen in real time. In conversation with Kmele Foster, Carlin unpacks the state of societal collapse, the erosion of our nation’s shared truth, and the sharp comparison between the 80’s’ Xeroxed flyers on windshields and the present day flooding of information.

He explain…

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