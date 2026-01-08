Big Think

As a reader from India I find this - condition of Nietzsche - as a normal (even necessary) process of spiritual awakening. Personal suffering is more often than not the crack through which light enters.

Spiritual traditions from all over are replete with such personalities.

What intense personal anguish does is probably dismantle the self model as we know it. The collapse of the self model ( personality, ego) is a kind of liberation.

The behavior of a person whose "self" has collapsed can be seen as bizarre by observers. Dancing naked is a common one. Nakedness represents exposure and vulnerability. Discarding one's clothes is eschewing propriety. It is stepping away from the protection offered by social norms , a removal of the mask of pretence and bravado, the willingness to be seen as one really is. A very frightening prospect for most of us.

But to those it has happened to it is an agony both physical and psychological , releasing them into a state described as "an unbearable lightness of being" . The collapse of the judging self also erases boundaries. All of life now rushes in. There is great empathy towards all and everything. This probably explains his reaction to the horse being flogged. It's pain became his.

To live with a dismantled self is extremely difficult. All previous grounds (logic, beauty, truth, purpose, love etc) of reference disappear. The abyss is at first death before it can become life again lived through new eyes. But to get to that second point is not easy. For many (like Nietzsche probably) it ends in madness as we define it.

In the Oriental (Indian, Chinese, Japanese) spiritual disciplines a master (guru) was always at hand to guide a novice through these stages of evolution - from collapse to resolution.

If Nietzsche were born in the east he would have probably become what one would call 'a being who came out of the deep slumber of illusion'.

He might not have become famous though. This is the tradeoff, the Faustian bargain.

Recognizing the limited conditions of our existence is quite disturbing.

