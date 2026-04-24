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Michael Tulig's avatar
Michael Tulig
1h

Today's scientists should feed these artificial foods to themselves and their children for three generations to prove the efficacy before it can be offered to the public, atypically with the nature of the food fully described in large print.

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JohnA's avatar
JohnA
3h

Sounds like Solyent Green!

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