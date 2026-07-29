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Asymmetric/Edge Dana Dobrescu's avatar
Asymmetric/Edge Dana Dobrescu
16h

I think those who understand the best the power of exercise are the ones who actually practice it. Many doctors are sedentary themselves and lead chaotic lives. Also, some of them prefer to stick to conventional, well-established treatments that have delivered results over time.

At the very least, exercise should be recommended as an adjunct therapy.

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jerry's avatar
jerry
16h

I would simply qualify this article by saying "focused exercise" is helpful, as opposed to random exercise. My wife for instance has a social group at the gym where they do their classes which she enjoys very much. For my part, I prefer solitary exercise with the emphasis on personal attainment.

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