Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Fix your habits without destroying your life

How to overhaul your bad habits and make it last
Big Think's avatar
Charles Duhigg's avatar
Big Think and Charles Duhigg
Jun 06, 2026
∙ Paid

About 40% of everything you do today is a habit your brain automated, and the neural loop driving it doesn’t distinguish between good and bad habits.

Charles Duhigg explains why trying to eliminate a bad habit is neurologically futile and why the habit that scares you most irrationally is probably the one change that rewires everything else.

About the speaker: Charles …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture