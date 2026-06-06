Fix your habits without destroying your life

About 40% of everything you do today is a habit your brain automated, and the neural loop driving it doesn’t distinguish between good and bad habits.
Charles Duhigg explains why trying to eliminate a bad habit is neurologically futile and why the habit that scares you most irrationally is probably the one change that rewires everything else.
About the speaker: Charles …
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