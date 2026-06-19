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Milton Findley's avatar
Milton Findley
3h

Stoicism gives us the tools to face life. Being a skeptic makes the journey more interesting.

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Darrell Rials's avatar
Darrell Rials
3h

I like this a lot. A healthy questioning of what is true, adding a dose of uncertainty to the way we conduct our lives, seems badly needed in these times. Trust always comes with uncertainty.

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