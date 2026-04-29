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From bookworm to NBA player: How to achieve remarkable things

In this week’s Big Think Class, John Amaechi shares his success philosophy.
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Big Think
Apr 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Learn from the world’s biggest thinkers.
Introducing our latest Big Think Class.

Achieving remarkable things

Who doesn’t love a cinematic training montage? In a few short minutes, we get to see Rocky Balboa go from punching frozen meat and doing one-handed push-ups to triumphantly running up the steps in Philadelphia. Some of the grueling work makes the hi…

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