From bookworm to NBA player: How to achieve remarkable things

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Achieving remarkable things
Who doesn’t love a cinematic training montage? In a few short minutes, we get to see Rocky Balboa go from punching frozen meat and doing one-handed push-ups to triumphantly running up the steps in Philadelphia. Some of the grueling work makes the hi…
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