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Jay Rowland's avatar
Jay Rowland
10h

As someone who loves a good em-dash — and has loved it since before anyone knew about AI-generated text — this is disheartening!

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jerry's avatar
jerry
9h

Not a new phenomena. In college, I wrote a paper based on some different ideas I got from various sources, and my professor accused me of plagiarism. He didn't know where I had plagiarized from, but swore he would find out...which he didn't, because it wasn't plagiarism. I got a B+ in the course eventually.

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