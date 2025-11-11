Big Think

Matthew
Nov 11

To conclude that there once was primative life on mars one must first rule out non-living causes of "organics" detection (like meteorites). Otherwise you cannot get past "maybe".

RET
Nov 12

In a nutshell, Viking was the first to meet all requirements for a positive biologic organic result based on preflight parameters and instrumentation functions. But more follow up was needed... The work being done now is essential, so that we do not contaminate the surface further before we send a mission that can corroborate Viking results. We need these new missions to move forward. ExoMars, ALFA Mars...

