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Kyle Roberts's avatar
Kyle Roberts
31m

Δg

∇P=

vacuum

( R

Lscale )3−D(t)

The prediction we want from your framework:

DF2 should show a weak or near-zero residual pressure gradient compared with normal dwarf galaxies.

In plain terms: if DF2 really lacks normal dark-matter behavior, your pressure model should not need a big hidden

pressure term to explain it.

The clean run plan:

σ Re M⋆

1. Use published DF2 values for , , , and distance.

2. Compute .

gobs

3. Compute .

gvis

4. Compute .

Δg

D= 9.59014 9.60000 9.60986

5. Run , , and .

6. See whether the inferred pressure gradient is stable or explodes. recon a old butcher can do it??

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