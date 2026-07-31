Big Think

Big Think

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Massimo Pigliucci's avatar
Massimo Pigliucci
4h

I'm sorry the author went for the notion that plants and fungi are intelligent. He should have gone the other way: just like AI is not, in fact, intelligent, neither are fungi and plants. The article doesn't contain any reference to the various rebuttals to the notion of plant intelligence (and even consciousness) that have been published by reputable evolutionary biologists. You can do better.

Reply
Share
Percy Chan Chi Wo's avatar
Percy Chan Chi Wo
4h

Every era only sees life on its own timescale and its own body scale. Whatever sits outside that window doesn't really exist for us, not until some tool drags it into view. What used to be "impossible" turns visible the moment the boundary shifts. The essay treats plant intelligence as something hidden that ML is now revealing. But that framing quietly assumes cognition means nervous systems, which is just our era's common sense. Worth questioning too. ML isn't really detecting anything. It's making the concept possible in the first place.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture