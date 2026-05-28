Big Think

Big Think

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rona Lewis's avatar
Rona Lewis
2h

As a Play Instigator for better corporate culture, you’re preaching to the choir. My fellow Play experts/practitioners, etc, have known the power of Play for a long time. Dr. Stuart Brown started the National Institute for Play and it’s the coolest thing on the planet!

Reply
Share
Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
3h

We play to work out how to avoid World War III. That's sitting in the essay almost as an aside, and its the whole thing. Wargaming is play with the stakes left in.

Strip the labels and every example here is the same move. A cub wrestling, a kid on a seesaw, a jazz player chasing a wrong note, a war planner running a scenario. each one is a simulation you get to run before reality charges admission, and Hutchinson's reward theory is just the brain paying you to keep running them.

The most serious thing our species does, trying not to end itself, runs on the same instinct as two lion cubs in the grass. We never stopped playing. We just raised the stakes until we had to call it strategy.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture