Hey Big Thinkers,

How much geopolitical significance will the Strait of Hormuz hold in the coming decades? How does the data center capital of the world — currently in northern Virginia — keep electricity rates 9% below the national average? And did the Russian astrophysicist Nikolai Kardashev really miss something when he created the famous Kardashev scale, which offers a way to measure the development of cosmic civilizations by their energy use?

Our latest monthly issue, The Energy Transition, covers all these questions and more, digging into how our understanding of energy — and how we source and use it — is evolving. Below, you’ll find a taste of what’s in the issue, which is out today on Big Think.

Read on,

Stephen

THE BIG HEAL

The power grid is breaking. Can it fix itself?

By Grant Mulligan

America’s power grid is at a breaking point. Between surging demand, aging infrastructure, and more extreme weather events, the nation faces a future plagued by more frequent blackouts. In this reported feature, writer Grant Mulligan talks to researchers working to shift some of the responsibility for keeping the lights on from utilities to the grid itself via “self-healing” technologies that can detect disruptions, isolate problems, and reroute energy — automatically.

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THE BIG CHANGE

The Strait of Hormuz is today’s energy chokepoint. China is tomorrow’s.

By Frank Jacobs

Because roughly 20% of the world’s oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has been able to use access to the maritime chokepoint as leverage in its current war with the U.S. and Israel. But as Strange Maps columnist Frank Jacobs explains, Iran’s ability to use the Strait to throttle the economy is likely to wane in the future — because a new global energy chokepoint is poised to emerge.

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THE BIG BLINDSPOT

A physicist explains what the Kardashev scale gets wrong

By Adam Frank

In the 1960s, Russian astrophysicist Nikolai Kardashev proposed using the energy demands of an alien civilization as a way to categorize its place on the ladder of technological advancement. This framework became known as the Kardashev scale, and it is now a staple of the search for intelligent life. But as astrophysicist Adam Frank explains, it is also profoundly incomplete — and if we want to advance our own civilization, we need to take the whole picture into account.

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THE BIG FALLACY

Why rest alone doesn’t restore energy

You’re doing everything you’re supposed to do to stay energized — taking regular breaks during the day and getting eight hours of sleep at night — yet you still feel tired all the time. In this essay, neuroscientist Anne-Laure Le Cunff breaks down the misconception that energy works like a battery that can be “recharged” with downtime — and why treating it that way may be why you still feel tired even after a break.

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