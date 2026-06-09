Big Think

Big Think

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula's avatar
Paula
11h

I grew up wild in rural America and am still wild with innate capacity to think outside the box our brains are continuously shoved into. The playground inmy sec 8 housing complex has instead of sand or some other non toxic material, highly toxic shredded tires, some the metal belted kind with fragments of wires still in them. Some states have outlawed them because of their toxicity. Imagine them and their off gassing when temperatures soar. Such playground materials should be banned everywhere.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jay Rowland's avatar
Jay Rowland
11h

A great read! Playgrounds are where cities “accidentally” reveal their philosophy of childhood. In some cities, you’ll notice parks have all of the Four S’s (and then some). In others, though, parks are mostly open grass areas for kids to run around. Of course, hyper-local constraints influence this (climate and density are probably the big ones), but I’d imagine most of it is shaped by public-space politics and prevailing parenting norms. Should children be protected? Challenged? Supervised? Exposed to nature? Trained for risk? Quietly contained?

That may be why playgrounds in NYC can feel similar to ones in SF. Despite their different climates, they share a cultural understanding of those answers. But compare them to playgrounds in Spain, Malta, or Denmark, and you start to see how different the underlying assumptions about childhood can be.

Thanks for sharing this!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture