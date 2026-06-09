Children Sitting on See-Saw at Playground, Belle Isle Park, Detroit, Michigan, USA, circa 1900 | Glasshouse / ZUMA Wire / Alamy

by Frank Jacobs

Fictional though they are, Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn exemplify a lost truth about American kids up until the 1880s: Childhood was wild.

Like millions of their real-life contemporaries, the protagonists of Mark Twain’s comic masterpieces roamed unsupervised across town and country, looking for fun and adventure, often finding trouble and danger. Then came the Progressive Era and one of modern America’s defining inventions: the playground.

Playgrounds helped transform childhood from participation in public life into preparation for adulthood. From now on, childhood would be supervised and sanitized, zoned into a designated area and limited to a sandbox. No more pirate play on the Mississippi — for better or worse.

The end of the wild childhood

While not every kid explored caves, roamed graveyards at night, or faked their own deaths like Tom and Huck, the average American childhood during their era was largely unsupervised, even in the big cities.

Urban kids played in streets and alleys, subject to the dangers of horse-drawn traffic, heavy industry, and predatory adults. On the upside, though, they experienced what developmental psychologists would later call “unstructured free play” — the kind of play in which they would invent their own rules and hierarchies, and test the limits of a world that had not been pre-designed for them. It was chaotic, rowdy, and — for those kids that made it into adulthood largely unscathed — richly instructive.

But it didn’t last. Near the end of the 19th century, America was being transformed by rapid industrialization, widespread urbanization, and mass immigration — all conspiring to create a proletariat of poor, huddled inner-city masses. As the momentum for social reform built up throughout the 1880s, feral childhoods transitioned from a situation to be tolerated to a social ill to be addressed.

A gang of boys playing on a New York City street in 1909. Credit: G.G. Bain via Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division; colorization: Ruland Kolen

One of the first attempts to do so was inspired by Friedrich Fröbel, the German education innovator who gave us the kindergarten. Fröbel had discovered the adaptability of sand as a material for play and had built a sandbox for his “children’s garden.” In 1885, Boston physician Marie Zakrzewska imported the concept to create the Boston Sand Gardens.

It was an immediate success. On peak days, up to 400 children packed the yard. This original playground was widely emulated, and by 1899, there were 21 sand gardens across the city.

Sand garden organizers believed that supervised outdoor activity was good for both children and wider society: It got kids out of unhealthy, unventilated tenements and instilled in them the habits of civilized cooperation, thus helping reduce juvenile delinquency. In short, it kept them busy and out of trouble. From the start, the sand garden was as much a social as a recreational experiment — not just for children, but designed to create a certain kind of child.

More sand, please. Boston youth filling up one of the earliest sand gardens in the city. Credit: HUBHistory; colorization: Ruland Kolen

When play became productive

Boston also led the next step up in America’s playground revolution, serving as home to its first free public outdoor gymnasium: Charlesbank Gymnasium. It opened in 1889 on the Charles River embankment and was designed for kids older than those that used the sand gardens. It featured track facilities, fixed sports equipment, and a separate section for women and children.

At Charlesbank, the modern playground comes into recognisable focus: dedicated zones for different activities, apparatus that structured activity into predefined movements, and supervision by trained staff. This was a long way from Tom and Huck’s free-form adventures. This was exercise, and it was good for you.

Opened in 1889 in Boston, Charlesbank Gymnasium included many of the features that would become standard in America’s playgrounds. Credit: The Esplanade Association; colorization: Ruland Kolen

The playground movement soon spread to other major American cities. In 1894, Jane Addams opened Chicago’s first public playground next to Hull House, the settlement house she had founded in the Near West Side five years earlier. This revealed the social logic driving the movement. The Hull House playground served a busy immigrant neighborhood of Italians, Greeks, Russians, Jews, and Poles. The aim was to offer an alternative to gang life, petty crime, saloon culture, and other moral hazards of unstructured urban childhood.

As such, the Hull House playground and others like it were expressions of the belief that environment shapes character, and that poverty was not a moral failing but a product of circumstances that could be redesigned. The playground, in other words, was Progressivism made spatial: You could draw it on a map, staff it, and measure its outcomes. Those outcomes were, ideally, neighborhood kids transformed into responsible citizens.

One of the biggest advocates for playgrounds at this time was Danish-born photographer and journalist Jacob Riis. His book How the Other Half Lives (1890) illustrated the shocking particulars of life in New York’s urban slums, and his images of children playing in alleys, amid airshafts and fire escapes, were a key argument for the establishment of Seward Park, the first municipal playground in the U.S.

Opening day at Seward Park. Credit: Jacob A. Riis: The Seward Park on Opening Day (1903) via the Museum of the City of New York; colorization: Ruland Kolen

New York City opened Seward Park in 1903, under pressure from the Outdoor Recreation League to do something about the overcrowding of the Lower East Side. On opening day, more than 2,000 children filled every inch of available ground, dressed for the occasion in their finest caps and pinafores.

Seward Park included a running track, a children’s farm garden, and a pavilion with a public bathhouse. The playground was not just a place to play. It was an institution of welfare and education, promoting hygiene (many of the children playing there would have no bath at home in the tenements) and teaching children skills like how to grow vegetables.

If Riis’s images provided the social justification for the playground movement, G. Stanley Hall’s adaptation of recapitulation theory — the idea that an individual animal’s embryological development mirrors their species’ evolutionary development — gave it a philosophical foundation.



Hall, the first president of the American Psychological Association, theorized that a child’s development into adulthood is a compressed replication of the history of human evolution. In Hall’s thinking, a child at play was not just having fun — they were enacting the development of the entire species. In more expensive words, play was “phylogenetically necessary.” To deny children this opportunity created more than just social problems; it was a developmental disaster.

Playing within the lines

The social, philosophical, educational, and design strands of the playground movement came together in 1906 with the founding of the Playground Association of America (PAA).

“City streets are unsatisfactory playgrounds for children because of the danger, because most good games are against the law, because they are too hot in the summer, and because in crowded sections of the city, they are too apt to be schools of crime,” Theodore Roosevelt, the PAA’s first honorary president, said upon its formation.

The PAA lobbied municipalities across the country to build public playgrounds. It also standardized the vocabulary that would define the American playground for much of the 20th century: swings, seesaws, sandboxes, and slides — the four S’s.

A bird’s eye view of Seward Park circa 1905. Credit: Wurts Bros. via the Museum of the City of New York; colorization: Ruland Kolen

For the PAA, there was a serious purpose behind its promotion of child’s play. In his, “The playground of today is the republic of tomorrow,” Lee Hamner, a PAA advocate, told the National Conference of Charities and Correction in 1910. “If you want 20 years hence a nation of strong, efficient men and women, a nation in which there shall be justice and square dealing, work it out today with the boys and girls on the playground.”

Whether the dissemination of playgrounds across America has fully generated the moral benefits that Hamner prophesied is debatable. More certain are its effects on childhood in America.

The Boston Sand Gardens and all subsequent public playgrounds across America geographically demarcated and limited childhood’s physically exploratory experience. Inside their borders: a safe, productive, supervised childhood. Outside their borders: danger, adulthood, and the unmanaged city.

Girls playing a game in Seward Park in 1908. Credit: Ephemeral New York; colorization: Ruland Kolen

The establishment of the playground was a cartographic act that invented a zone specifically for child’s play. That was a profound cultural shift, reinventing childhood as a life stage requiring protection and supervision in a dedicated space.

That was unheard of before the Progressive Era, when children navigated adult spaces, worked in factories, and were present in the full untidiness of public life. The consequences are more than just spatial. As mentioned by Hamner, the zoning of childhood is an educational act. The child is a citizen in training.

Tom and Huck, one imagines, would hop the fence in a heartbeat.

Strange Maps #1293 | Got a strange map? Let me know at strangemaps@gmail.com.

This article is part of Big Think’s monthly issue The Power of Play.

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