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How to actually finish what you start: Advice from a productivity expert

You can be lazy and still accomplish your goals. Here's how.
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Big Think
May 09, 2026
∙ Paid

Chris Bailey is obsessed with cracking the productivity code. He has meditated for 35 hours in a single week, watched 300 TED Talks back to back, and worked 90-hour weeks — all to stress-test the science of human productivity and focus.

In this interview, he shares what he learned: productivity isn’t about doing more, it’s about managing three finite ing…

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