How to break the hidden limits of expertise | Atul Gawande

We often picture the surgeon at the center of the operating room. But Atul Gawande knows firsthand that the success of any procedure depends on the coordinated work of many people. He has spent his career studying how experts get better, and why even the most talented eventually stall out. The most skilled experts need coaches to reveal their blind spots, as true expertise hinges on having the humility to keep learning once success arrives.

In this class, Gawande explores the paradox of mastery: the point at which experience becomes a limitation, and the only path forward is to let someone else see what you can’t. He also distills the lessons he’s learned about building systems that enable entire teams to perform better together.

Learning objectives:

Set bold, yet attainable goals.

Influence people using stories.

Build leaders who can solve problems.

Develop a coaching system to grow everyone’s capabilities.

Deliver results with a cohesive team.

Lessons:

Lesson 1: Set Clear Goals With OKRs

In some video games, you get to set the level of difficulty that you want. Too easy, and you'll coast through, feeling bored. Too hard, and you might throw your controller down in frustration. The trick is to find the sweet spot: a level that challenges you without feeling impossible. Surgeon Atul Gawande looks at setting goals for an organization in the same way. He says you should push your teams without setting them up to fail.

Lesson 5: Deliver Better Results With Coaching

You've seen the scenes play out across sports. A figure skating coach provides a hand to hold onto while awaiting scores. A basketball coach dances into the locker room for a post-game celebration. A football coach gets drenched with the contents of a drink cooler. Behind every great athlete, it seems, is a good coach. But surgeon Atul Gawande says coaches are not just for athletes — or for beginners. We could all benefit from having one.