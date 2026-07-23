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Inside “The Opt-Out Nation” Print Issue | Live with Big Think

A conversation with the editors and writers who made it happen, including voices from The New York Times, WIRED, and County Highway.
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On July 21, Big Think hosted its inaugural livestream to discuss our latest print issue, "The Opt-Out Nation." This event was a first for us, but we hope to do many more in the future. In case you missed it, here is a recording of the full conversation. Thank you to all our members who joined. We can't wait to see you again at the next one!

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Dan H…

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