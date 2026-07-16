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Hey Big Thinkers,
We spend an ungodly amount of time editing: articles, print magazines, social posts, and this very newsletter. It’s good, it’s necessary, but it’s also enough of all that! We want to take a break to do some live events — digital ones, at first — so we can chat off-the-cuff with our brillian…
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