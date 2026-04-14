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Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
11h

I have friends with a daughter who also climbs silk ropes beautifully as she performs. She is also an excellent dancer. This article about “resilient composure” reminds us there is always a way.

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jerry's avatar
jerry
12h

I used to be a fan of extreme sports and events, but at 73, I no longer see any point in it and wish I had realized sooner that moderation in all things is the key to mental and physical health.

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