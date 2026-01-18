Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 1: Driving Your Organization with "Why"

Articulate your organizational vision and how your operations align with it. Bring your “why” to life.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Jan 18, 2026
∙ Paid

Most people know what their organization does. Some people know how their organization does it. But precious few know why they’re doing it. And that last element is necessary. Without a clear goal, it’s easy to stray from the critical path. In this video lesson, leadership consultant Simon Sinek teaches us not only how to discover and articulate our org…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Big Think.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture