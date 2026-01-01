Before the turn of the 21st century, science fiction speculated that we’d all be getting around with the aid of flying cars or jetpacks by now — but, as you’ve probably noticed, we aren’t quite there yet. The slow pace of some innovations (e.g., robot cars) can frustrate expectations shaped by rapid advances in the virtual world. But insitro CEO and AI …



Lesson 1: Why Physical AI Is Harder to Deploy Than Virtual AI
Recognize that AI development requires time and iteration. Prioritize precision over speed, especially in real-world AI applications.
Jan 01, 2026
Members Only Classes
