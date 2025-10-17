Lesson 2: Choose to Be a Coach

It’s nice when your mom tells you how good you are at everything and that you’re already the best. But is it useful (or true)? Likewise, it’s helpful when your boss points out what you’re doing wrong, but if that’s all they do, it doesn’t feel great and can negatively impact the confidence you need to do your job and grow.
Organizational psychologist Ada…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.