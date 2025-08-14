Lesson 2: Influence People With Story

Harvard University professor Dr. Howard Gardner once said, “Stories constitute the single most powerful weapon in a leader’s arsenal.” Why? Because stories capture hearts and minds in a way that facts and figures can’t. Surgeon Atul Gawande knows this. He taps into the power of stories to move people.
In this video lesson, he shares what stories can offe…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.