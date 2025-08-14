Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 2: Influence People With Story

Recognize the importance of stories. Identify engaging stories.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Aug 14, 2025
∙ Paid

Harvard University professor Dr. Howard Gardner once said, “Stories constitute the single most powerful weapon in a leader’s arsenal.” Why? Because stories capture hearts and minds in a way that facts and figures can’t. Surgeon Atul Gawande knows this. He taps into the power of stories to move people.

In this video lesson, he shares what stories can offe…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Big Think
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture