Tech entrepreneur Robert Herjavec got his start selling IBM products for no pay while he waited tables to make his rent. He later went on to sell a company he founded for $30.2 million. These days, you can see him as a panelist on “Shark Tank.” His path to success from humble beginnings was shaped by his ability to connect with customers and make a stro…
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Lesson 2: Move Your Pitch Forward With Questions and Silence
Develop techniques for soliciting information. Approach conversations with curiosity.
Mar 31, 2026
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Learn skills from the world's top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact. No fluff, no filler – just the skills you need to become the highest-performing version of yourself.Learn skills from the world's top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact. No fluff, no filler – just the skills you need to become the highest-performing version of yourself.
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