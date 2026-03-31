Maybe you’ve been there before: you share an idea and it’s met with muted reactions. Moments later, someone else says the exact same thing and suddenly it’s brilliant. While identity, bias, and team dynamics may factor into whose ideas get heard, how you present an idea can influence whether it gains traction. Having been on both sides of many pitches, …
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Lesson 3: Make Sure Your Pitch Is Actually Heard
Build credibility to gain influence. Tailor your presentation to your audience.
Mar 31, 2026
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Learn skills from the world's top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact. No fluff, no filler – just the skills you need to become the highest-performing version of yourself.Learn skills from the world's top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact. No fluff, no filler – just the skills you need to become the highest-performing version of yourself.
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