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Lesson 3: Make Sure Your Pitch Is Actually Heard

Build credibility to gain influence. Tailor your presentation to your audience.
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Big Think
Mar 31, 2026
∙ Paid

Maybe you’ve been there before: you share an idea and it’s met with muted reactions. Moments later, someone else says the exact same thing and suddenly it’s brilliant. While identity, bias, and team dynamics may factor into whose ideas get heard, how you present an idea can influence whether it gains traction. Having been on both sides of many pitches, …

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