If everything always went according to plan, we wouldn’t need contracts, insurance, or contingency protocols. But the reality is that big investments demand foresight, not just optimism. The same principle applies when deploying AI, according to insitro CEO and AI expert Daphne Koller. Clear guidelines and thoughtful questions can help businesses plan f…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think
Lesson 4: 3 Questions to Guide Your AI Guardrails
Prepare strategically for AI deployment. Remind people of their procedural accountability when using AI.
Jan 01, 2026
∙ Paid
Members Only Classes
Learn skills from the world's top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact. No fluff, no filler – just the skills you need to become the highest-performing version of yourself.Learn skills from the world's top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact. No fluff, no filler – just the skills you need to become the highest-performing version of yourself.
Recent Posts