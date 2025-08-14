Big Think

Lesson 4: Manage the “Cowboys” in Your “Pit Crew”

Build a cohesive team. Leverage individual creativity.
Aug 14, 2025
Don’t blame Yoko for breaking up The Beatles. John, Paul, and George wanted to go the solo route. It can happen when you have rockstar individuals. Surgeon Atul Gawande calls them “cowboys” — talented, innovative, and driven to do their own thing. But for an organization to thrive, cowboys need to work as part of a team.

