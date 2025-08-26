Lesson 4: Reduce Friction to Increase Your Savings

Business magnate and investor Warren Buffett is credited as once saying, “Do not save what is left after spending, but spend what is left after saving.” But what exactly counts as saving? Is it just putting money into a retirement account every month? According to Paula Pant, host of the Afford Anything podcast, saving can also include building an emerg…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.