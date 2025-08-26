Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 4: Reduce Friction to Increase Your Savings

Formulate an anti-budget. Build sustainable financial habits.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Aug 26, 2025
∙ Paid

Business magnate and investor Warren Buffett is credited as once saying, “Do not save what is left after spending, but spend what is left after saving.” But what exactly counts as saving? Is it just putting money into a retirement account every month? According to Paula Pant, host of the Afford Anything podcast, saving can also include building an emerg…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Big Think
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture