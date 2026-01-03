Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 5: Be Honest About Problems

Seek clarity by finding the root cause of issues. Be upfront with facts when problem-solving.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Jan 03, 2026
∙ Paid

According to a 2023 poll, 40% of adults put off going to the doctor due to anxiety. The unfortunate paradox is that staying in denial of an issue can often make the condition worse. Similarly in business, it can be tempting to avoid dealing with problems directly. But, as CEO Steve Stoute notes, the more clearly you face the challenge, the easier it is …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Big Think.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture