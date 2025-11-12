Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 5: Don't Just Stay in the Game – Win It

Cut costs creatively. Magnify the impact of innovations.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Nov 12, 2025
∙ Paid

Fans of sports are fond of saying that “defense wins championships.” But most games are ultimately decided by the team that scores the most points -- i.e., the team that had the best offense (at least on game day).

So which is more important? It’s tough to prove either way. That’s because both are so important to success.

Not surprisingly, a combination o…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture