Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 5: Improve Your Net Worth

Increase your savings rate. Direct your savings effectively.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Aug 26, 2025
∙ Paid

Some experts say you should save 10% of your monthly income. Paula Pant, host of the Afford Anything podcast, suggests saving 20% if you can. But whatever amount works best for you, you have to direct it effectively to maximize your investment. In this video lesson, Pant explains how to increase your savings rate and prioritize where your savings go.

Inc…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Big Think
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture