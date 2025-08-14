Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 6: Three Principles for Systematically Hiring the Right People

Write clear and appropriate job postings. Improve hiring decisions.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Aug 14, 2025
∙ Paid

New job seekers often find themselves stuck in a frustrating loop: you need experience to get a job, but you need a job to get experience. The culprit? Entry-level job listings that require five or more years of experience. Or even more extreme: postings that ask for more years of experience with a software than the software has existed. Surgeon Atul Ga…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Big Think to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Big Think
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture