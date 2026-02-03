Most people recall hearing, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” at some point in their childhood. But as a kid, you have yet to understand the incremental steps it would take to become, say, an astronaut or a zookeeper. Instead, you’re still focused on the short game of life: finishing homework on time or showing up to swim practice each day. The…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think
Lesson 7: Don't Lose Sight of the Long Game
Make time for goal-setting. Balance short- and long-term progress.
Feb 03, 2026
∙ Paid
Members Only Classes
Learn skills from the world's top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact. No fluff, no filler – just the skills you need to become the highest-performing version of yourself.Learn skills from the world's top thinkers, entrepreneurs, and experts. Our micro-learning classes help you stay focused on big ideas with practical impact. No fluff, no filler – just the skills you need to become the highest-performing version of yourself.
Authors
Recent Posts