Big Think

Big Think

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Big Think

Lesson 7: Don't Lose Sight of the Long Game

Make time for goal-setting. Balance short- and long-term progress.
Big Think's avatar
Big Think
Feb 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Most people recall hearing, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” at some point in their childhood. But as a kid, you have yet to understand the incremental steps it would take to become, say, an astronaut or a zookeeper. Instead, you’re still focused on the short game of life: finishing homework on time or showing up to swim practice each day. The…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Big Think.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Big Think · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture